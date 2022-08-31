 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 31 August 2022

V4.0.1 Puzzle Game Update

V4.0.1 Puzzle Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9421991

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a puzzle game, choose a picture and the grid you want to cut, and start your game;
  • Add Creative Workshop association, you can upload the pictures you choose to the Creative Workshop for others to download at any time, or you can download the pictures uploaded by others for play;
  • Of course, if you don't like this newly added entry, you can right-click on the 5 function buttons or the top bar to not display it;

I haven't updated for two weeks because I desperately wanted to get this new feature and it took two weeks to get the game and workshop out.
Please give a good review if you can~
There are already a certain number of users, but there are only a few positive reviews. It seems that the number of users is very small. Please bear with me! ! !
thank you for your support! ! !


Changed files in this update

Depot 1995301
