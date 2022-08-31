V4.0.1 Puzzle Game Update

Added a puzzle game, choose a picture and the grid you want to cut, and start your game;

Add Creative Workshop association, you can upload the pictures you choose to the Creative Workshop for others to download at any time, or you can download the pictures uploaded by others for play;

Of course, if you don't like this newly added entry, you can right-click on the 5 function buttons or the top bar to not display it;

I haven't updated for two weeks because I desperately wanted to get this new feature and it took two weeks to get the game and workshop out.

