Release Notes 08/30/2022

It was a bit of a rough launch today, so sorry about that. We have spent the evening issuing fixes and a few additions to make playing the game more enjoyable. We have also tweaked a few of the bike settings based on feedback we have received from players.

Release Notes:

Add: Reset in place instead of resetting at the last marker

Add: Tap on the reset button to reset the bike

Add: Hold on the reset button to spawn at marker

Change: Lowered bike power output by 10%

Change: Engine braking cut in half for 125

Change: Clutch power output decreased again

Change: Sideways crash settings tweaked

Fix: Stick rebinding now works on all controllers

Fix: Third person rider always hidden on first boot if in first person

Fix: Players can no longer switch cameras when crashed

Fix: Marker cannot be placed when crashed

We really hope you are enjoying this early build of our game. We appreciate everyone who gave it a try regardless of its barebones state. Please keep the feedback, suggestions, and bug reports coming our way!

Let us know your thoughts about this patch after you try it out. More to come very soon!