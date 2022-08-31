Release Notes 08/30/2022

It was a bit of a rough launch today, so sorry about that. We have spent the evening issuing fixes and a few additions to make playing the game more enjoyable. We have also tweaked a few of the bike settings based on feedback we have received from players.
Release Notes:
- Add: Reset in place instead of resetting at the last marker
- Add: Tap on the reset button to reset the bike
- Add: Hold on the reset button to spawn at marker
- Change: Lowered bike power output by 10%
- Change: Engine braking cut in half for 125
- Change: Clutch power output decreased again
- Change: Sideways crash settings tweaked
- Fix: Stick rebinding now works on all controllers
- Fix: Third person rider always hidden on first boot if in first person
- Fix: Players can no longer switch cameras when crashed
- Fix: Marker cannot be placed when crashed
We really hope you are enjoying this early build of our game. We appreciate everyone who gave it a try regardless of its barebones state. Please keep the feedback, suggestions, and bug reports coming our way!
Let us know your thoughts about this patch after you try it out. More to come very soon!
