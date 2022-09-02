LAUNCH! LEAVING EA

TODAY!

Woooooooooooo!

I have finally done it; Cat & Mouse is officially ready for launch! I know it has been way too long and I haven't updated anyone in a while, but I have been working tirelessly in the background doing my best to bring C&M to full release. I am legitimately excited to show you what Cat & Mouse has always been in my head. Cat & Mouse releases TODAY! There will be a small increase in the price, but also with the launch I will have it on a fairly significant discount. If you like the game, please tell your friends and grab as many copies launch weekend as possible.

Now, to tell you what I have been working on:

Added:

Clutter (Physics driven objects)

Controller Support (All gameplay and Most menu)

Server Passwords

Chinese Localization



Spanish Localization (More to come)

More advanced game options

Only one Cat Auto Start Matches Physics objects toggle Cheese spawn multiplier

3 new Maps: Lobby/Tutorial



Alleyway (night)



House





Loading screens

Music by various artists: My Neighbor's Enemy Padlock Big Hut Pepper Prince

Music List/Playlist

Video, Audio, and Controls Options

Dynamic Paint/Death splatters

Better UI

Tutorial/single player with Map select to test all maps on your own

Freedom Game mode: Players can choose if they are a Cat or a Mouse with no restrictions or timers

Survival Game mode: Cats will need to stop mice from surviving the allotted time Mice will slowly lose 'health' unless they pickup and eat Cheese No reviving

Gave Mice the ability to smell where all cheese is

Added audio cue when spotted by a Cat

Additional PFX

Changed:

Cats' lights will turn off while sneaking

Mice now make sounds and pfx when dashing

Movement speeds adjusted for Cat and Mouse

Cat's Listen ability now shows Mice correctly and accurately

Survival mode is the standard Game mode

UI updates when you pickup Cheese

Fixed players connecting and disconnecting issues

Made it more obvious when selecting a server

Increased server Bandwidth and network stability

Improved Steam UI Support (Join friends session via Steam)

Players can no longer die if the round is over

Fixed many UI/art bugs

Changed to Lobby system so players can all join before starting

And many more minor tweaks

Check out Trello and Discord for more details:

Trello: https://trello.com/b/McF8lhlS/cat-mouse

Discord: https://discord.gg/6mNYgaW

Even though I have done my best to squash any bugs, I guarantee there will still be one or two floating around, please let me know in the issues section on the Cat & Mouse Discord. Also, if there are any missing translations or issues with translations let me know via Discord.

Also also, I officially opened PH7 Studios LLC, which is the first step to making Game Dev my full time job. I am still committed to adding small updates (maps and bug fixes) to Cat & Mouse for the foreseeable future but PH7 Studios will be starting on their next title Jan 2023. I will make a news announcement when PH7 Studios starts development and where you can follow what's next.

Aaaaaand that's about it. Again, please let your friends know, Cat & Mouse is very much a game you want to play with friends and thanks for playing Cat & Mouse!

-ProzackPH7