LAUNCH! LEAVING EA

I have finally done it; Cat & Mouse is officially ready for launch! I know it has been way too long and I haven't updated anyone in a while, but I have been working tirelessly in the background doing my best to bring C&M to full release. I am legitimately excited to show you what Cat & Mouse has always been in my head. Cat & Mouse releases TODAY! There will be a small increase in the price, but also with the launch I will have it on a fairly significant discount. If you like the game, please tell your friends and grab as many copies launch weekend as possible.
Now, to tell you what I have been working on:
Added:
-
Clutter (Physics driven objects)
-
Controller Support (All gameplay and Most menu)
-
Server Passwords
-
Chinese Localization
-
Spanish Localization (More to come)
-
More advanced game options
-
Only one Cat
- Auto Start Matches
- Physics objects toggle
- Cheese spawn multiplier
-
3 new Maps:
- Lobby/Tutorial
- Alleyway (night)
- House
-
Loading screens
-
Music by various artists:
- My Neighbor's Enemy
- Padlock
- Big Hut Pepper Prince
-
Music List/Playlist
-
Video, Audio, and Controls Options
-
Dynamic Paint/Death splatters
-
Better UI
-
Tutorial/single player with Map select to test all maps on your own
-
Freedom Game mode:
- Players can choose if they are a Cat or a Mouse with no restrictions or timers
-
Survival Game mode:
- Cats will need to stop mice from surviving the allotted time
- Mice will slowly lose 'health' unless they pickup and eat Cheese
- No reviving
-
Gave Mice the ability to smell where all cheese is
-
Added audio cue when spotted by a Cat
-
Additional PFX
Changed:
- Cats' lights will turn off while sneaking
- Mice now make sounds and pfx when dashing
- Movement speeds adjusted for Cat and Mouse
- Cat's Listen ability now shows Mice correctly and accurately
- Survival mode is the standard Game mode
- UI updates when you pickup Cheese
- Fixed players connecting and disconnecting issues
- Made it more obvious when selecting a server
- Increased server Bandwidth and network stability
- Improved Steam UI Support (Join friends session via Steam)
- Players can no longer die if the round is over
- Fixed many UI/art bugs
- Changed to Lobby system so players can all join before starting
- And many more minor tweaks
Check out Trello and Discord for more details:
Trello: https://trello.com/b/McF8lhlS/cat-mouse
Discord: https://discord.gg/6mNYgaW
Even though I have done my best to squash any bugs, I guarantee there will still be one or two floating around, please let me know in the issues section on the Cat & Mouse Discord. Also, if there are any missing translations or issues with translations let me know via Discord.
Also also, I officially opened PH7 Studios LLC, which is the first step to making Game Dev my full time job. I am still committed to adding small updates (maps and bug fixes) to Cat & Mouse for the foreseeable future but PH7 Studios will be starting on their next title Jan 2023. I will make a news announcement when PH7 Studios starts development and where you can follow what's next.
Aaaaaand that's about it. Again, please let your friends know, Cat & Mouse is very much a game you want to play with friends and thanks for playing Cat & Mouse!
-ProzackPH7
