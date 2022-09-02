 Skip to content

SteamDB Unknown App 1137040 update for 2 September 2022

LAUNCH! LEAVING EA

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TODAY!

Woooooooooooo!
I have finally done it; Cat & Mouse is officially ready for launch! I know it has been way too long and I haven't updated anyone in a while, but I have been working tirelessly in the background doing my best to bring C&M to full release. I am legitimately excited to show you what Cat & Mouse has always been in my head. Cat & Mouse releases TODAY! There will be a small increase in the price, but also with the launch I will have it on a fairly significant discount. If you like the game, please tell your friends and grab as many copies launch weekend as possible.

Now, to tell you what I have been working on:

Added:

  • Clutter (Physics driven objects)

  • Controller Support (All gameplay and Most menu)

  • Server Passwords

  • Chinese Localization

  • Spanish Localization (More to come)

  • More advanced game options

  • Only one Cat

    • Auto Start Matches
    • Physics objects toggle
    • Cheese spawn multiplier

  • 3 new Maps:

    • Lobby/Tutorial

    • Alleyway (night)

    • House

  • Loading screens

  • Music by various artists:

  • Music List/Playlist

  • Video, Audio, and Controls Options

  • Dynamic Paint/Death splatters

  • Better UI

  • Tutorial/single player with Map select to test all maps on your own

  • Freedom Game mode:

    • Players can choose if they are a Cat or a Mouse with no restrictions or timers

  • Survival Game mode:

    • Cats will need to stop mice from surviving the allotted time
    • Mice will slowly lose 'health' unless they pickup and eat Cheese
    • No reviving

  • Gave Mice the ability to smell where all cheese is

  • Added audio cue when spotted by a Cat

  • Additional PFX

Changed:

  • Cats' lights will turn off while sneaking
  • Mice now make sounds and pfx when dashing
  • Movement speeds adjusted for Cat and Mouse
  • Cat's Listen ability now shows Mice correctly and accurately
  • Survival mode is the standard Game mode
  • UI updates when you pickup Cheese
  • Fixed players connecting and disconnecting issues
  • Made it more obvious when selecting a server
  • Increased server Bandwidth and network stability
  • Improved Steam UI Support (Join friends session via Steam)
  • Players can no longer die if the round is over
  • Fixed many UI/art bugs
  • Changed to Lobby system so players can all join before starting
  • And many more minor tweaks

Check out Trello and Discord for more details:

Trello: https://trello.com/b/McF8lhlS/cat-mouse

Discord: https://discord.gg/6mNYgaW

Even though I have done my best to squash any bugs, I guarantee there will still be one or two floating around, please let me know in the issues section on the Cat & Mouse Discord. Also, if there are any missing translations or issues with translations let me know via Discord.

Also also, I officially opened PH7 Studios LLC, which is the first step to making Game Dev my full time job. I am still committed to adding small updates (maps and bug fixes) to Cat & Mouse for the foreseeable future but PH7 Studios will be starting on their next title Jan 2023. I will make a news announcement when PH7 Studios starts development and where you can follow what's next.

Aaaaaand that's about it. Again, please let your friends know, Cat & Mouse is very much a game you want to play with friends and thanks for playing Cat & Mouse!

-ProzackPH7

