— Fixed animations for Rune of Embers and Rune of Vampirism
— Fixed the error that caused an animation of a rune to stop whenever cast on units
— Added a «Close the window» button to ESC menu and Dune Reavers unlock tutorial
— You can now also click the «?» bubbles on top of vaults whenever you complete a quest
— Applied a temporary Widescreen Hotfix. The current resolutions are now 16:9 16:10 4:3 5:4 (We're working on a proper fix now)
— Added a tooltip to Dune Reavers flag in the Faction Select Menu
— Fixed the tutorial freeze whenever multiple tutorial windows overlap
— Fixed an issue with tooltips not being partially hidden below the bottom part of the screen
— Fixed rune animation bug causing an animation lag
— Fixed localization issue with tiers of Dune Reaver weapons
ORX update for 30 August 2022
v0.9.1.1
