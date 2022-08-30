— Fixed animations for Rune of Embers and Rune of Vampirism

— Fixed the error that caused an animation of a rune to stop whenever cast on units

— Added a «Close the window» button to ESC menu and Dune Reavers unlock tutorial

— You can now also click the «?» bubbles on top of vaults whenever you complete a quest

— Applied a temporary Widescreen Hotfix. The current resolutions are now 16:9 16:10 4:3 5:4 (We're working on a proper fix now)

— Added a tooltip to Dune Reavers flag in the Faction Select Menu

— Fixed the tutorial freeze whenever multiple tutorial windows overlap

— Fixed an issue with tooltips not being partially hidden below the bottom part of the screen

— Fixed rune animation bug causing an animation lag

— Fixed localization issue with tiers of Dune Reaver weapons