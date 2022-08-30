 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ORX update for 30 August 2022

v0.9.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9418589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

— Fixed animations for Rune of Embers and Rune of Vampirism
— Fixed the error that caused an animation of a rune to stop whenever cast on units
— Added a «Close the window» button to ESC menu and Dune Reavers unlock tutorial
— You can now also click the «?» bubbles on top of vaults whenever you complete a quest
— Applied a temporary Widescreen Hotfix. The current resolutions are now 16:9 16:10 4:3 5:4 (We're working on a proper fix now)
— Added a tooltip to Dune Reavers flag in the Faction Select Menu
— Fixed the tutorial freeze whenever multiple tutorial windows overlap
— Fixed an issue with tooltips not being partially hidden below the bottom part of the screen
— Fixed rune animation bug causing an animation lag
— Fixed localization issue with tiers of Dune Reaver weapons

Changed files in this update

ORX Content Depot 1071141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link