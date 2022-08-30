Report issues and help support the game by Joining the CITY WARS: TOKYO REIGN DISCORD.

NEW BUILD

V1.0.0

REV 34604

(FIX) Issue where your hand can't be selected correctly VS Helio (after taking their last turn).

(FIX) Tutorial menus accessed from LOAD OUT and DECK screens can now be navigated.

(FIX) Via CHARACTER SELECT screen, the CHARACTER INFO pop-up can no longer remain active when starting a game (visible over procurement sequence).

(FIX) Fixed sound effects and volume sliders.

(FIX) Faster trigger speed when no Attack Blocks remain on Battle Track.

(FIX) Fixed an issue with data when force-closing the game.

(FIX) Tutorial issue related to selecting invalid cards.

LEAVING EARLY ACCESS

In the interest of trying to build a bigger player base - and in preparation for our console release - we are moving CITY WARS out of Early Access. During EA, player feedback has been crucial in helping us create a more stable, playable game. There have been a LOT of fixes and changes in response to player feedback and we'd like to thank everyone who's posted comments and questions via Steam and Discord.

Obviously, this isn't the end of supporting the game. We'll continue to update with any fixes that are required as we build towards MP.