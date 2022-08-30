Share · View all patches · Build 9417325 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

A new patch update for GangV focused on VR has been released with the following changes:

VR

Fixed a bug where sometimes we could not enter a vehicle

Fixed a bug where a new weapon is always spawned whenever we exit the menu: now it will be spawned after you exit the menu (if you have clicked on the Spawn button), on your right holster

We might rework this spawning system later but for the moment this could be used as a a temporary fix

General

Fixed some map bugs

Fixed a bug where money is not reset in Battle Royale

(Optimization) Fixed and removed lots of warning messages which might increase performance

(Optimization) Optimize Radios in vehicle, now we are using Radio templates and only one radio is generated per player which might also increase performance

General other code optimization has been made

Fixed the bug where bots not spawning in BR

Attempt to fix the walking pedestrians at 90 degrees bug but we're not totally sure if it really works. Any feedback if you still encounter it would be greatly appreciated 🙂

Thanks for playing GangV and take care !