Hi everyone,
A new patch update for GangV focused on VR has been released with the following changes:
VR
- Fixed a bug where sometimes we could not enter a vehicle
- Fixed a bug where a new weapon is always spawned whenever we exit the menu: now it will be spawned after you exit the menu (if you have clicked on the Spawn button), on your right holster
We might rework this spawning system later but for the moment this could be used as a a temporary fix
- Fixed LODs of all characters so that we could see them from further (can be adjusted but we need to see if it affects performance)
General
- Fixed some map bugs
- Fixed a bug where money is not reset in Battle Royale
- (Optimization) Fixed and removed lots of warning messages which might increase performance
- (Optimization) Optimize Radios in vehicle, now we are using Radio templates and only one radio is generated per player which might also increase performance
- General other code optimization has been made
- Fixed the bug where bots not spawning in BR
- Attempt to fix the walking pedestrians at 90 degrees bug but we're not totally sure if it really works. Any feedback if you still encounter it would be greatly appreciated 🙂
Thanks for playing GangV and take care !
