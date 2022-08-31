 Skip to content

Hexagon Knockout update for 31 August 2022

Anniversary Update is Here!

Celebrating!

One year ago we released Hexagon Knockout to the public, and a lot of you loved it and are still playing it. To celebrate such an event, we are bringing an exclusive update.

Hats

We are adding anniversary Hat customization for your car! Just press ⬆️ and ⬇️ (W and S on keyboard) to change it. Here's a first look:


The Sparkling Antenna


The Number One Candle


"The cake is a lie" Hat

Achievements

Also we thought adding some achievement to the game would make you play again some more. Can you unlock all 15 of them?

Time to play!

As you can see, it's not much, but it's honest work. And the best part of it all: the update is FREE!

Thank you very much for playing, see you another time.

