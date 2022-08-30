 Skip to content

Survivor Of The Journey update for 30 August 2022

patch 0.011

Share · View all patches · Build 9414524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

update

-Shield & Crack

Increased damage to the "shield"
Increased damage to the "crack"

-Freshly baked pie

"Freshly baked pie" will explode twice from now on

  • Firestorm

Damage to the "firestorm" is slightly reduced

  • W_wind

The "wheelwind" were too powerful Reduce damage by 15 percent

  • Protein

Hp increase in "protein" is slightly reduced

protein hp +30 -> hp +25

-Wizard

Wizard's maximum HP is reduced

(25 -> 20)

bugfix

-Monsters don't run out of the map.
( It may not be perfect yet )

Thank you -

