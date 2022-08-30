patch 0.011

Share · View all patches · Build 9414524 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 08:52:26 UTC by Wendy

-Shield & Crack

Increased damage to the "shield"

Increased damage to the "crack"

-Freshly baked pie



"Freshly baked pie" will explode twice from now on

Firestorm

Damage to the "firestorm" is slightly reduced

W_wind

The "wheelwind" were too powerful Reduce damage by 15 percent

Protein

Hp increase in "protein" is slightly reduced

protein hp +30 -> hp +25

-Wizard

Wizard's maximum HP is reduced

(25 -> 20)

bugfix

-Monsters don't run out of the map.

( It may not be perfect yet )

Thank you -