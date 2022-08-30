patch 0.011

update
-Shield & Crack
Increased damage to the "shield"
Increased damage to the "crack"
-Freshly baked pie
"Freshly baked pie" will explode twice from now on
- Firestorm
Damage to the "firestorm" is slightly reduced
- W_wind
The "wheelwind" were too powerful Reduce damage by 15 percent
- Protein
Hp increase in "protein" is slightly reduced
protein hp +30 -> hp +25
-Wizard
Wizard's maximum HP is reduced
(25 -> 20)
bugfix
-Monsters don't run out of the map.
( It may not be perfect yet )
Thank you -
