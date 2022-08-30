Patch Date: 2022-08-30

Patch V1.09 List:
- Add keyboard hot key in business mode.
- Update the rule about max shopping quantity in Yuhang.
- Fix Diary bugs of “Double Seventh Festival: Lanterns on a stream” and “Zhong Yuan Festival: The chance to profit ” in July.
