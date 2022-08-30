Sands of Aura - Patch Notes 0.03.29 Hotfix

Greetings Knight-To-Be,

Today we are releasing a small hotfix to address some issues with the Citadel of Steel update. Along with this we have added a new quickstart option to the Load Game screen. Selecting this option will start you at the beginning of the new content released with Citadel of Steel. Thanks again for all your feedback!

New features:

Added a quick start option to start the game at the beginning of new content. You will have all the resources and items that would have been collected had you played through to the new content.

Bug fixes: