Sands of Aura - Patch Notes 0.03.29 Hotfix

Greetings Knight-To-Be,
Today we are releasing a small hotfix to address some issues with the Citadel of Steel update. Along with this we have added a new quickstart option to the Load Game screen. Selecting this option will start you at the beginning of the new content released with Citadel of Steel. Thanks again for all your feedback!
New features:
- Added a quick start option to start the game at the beginning of new content. You will have all the resources and items that would have been collected had you played through to the new content.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed quest softlock that could occur in the Nexus.
- Fixed incorrectly leveled Sacrumite Flakes that could drop from Flare Forge enemies.
- Fixed a bug causing islands to flicker on and off as you approach them while sailing.
- Fixed a bug causing a shortcut door at The Flare Forge to sometimes revert to the closed state.
- Fixed issue where bonus attacks were contributing to diminishing returns on staggering enemies
Changed files in this update