Patch v1.02.02

Hello, hello! I wanted to address a few bug reports that came in since friday, as well as one or two things I noticed myself. Your bug reports help me a ton so thank you everyone for being diligent!

Bug Fixes:

Toys no longer duplicate when falling out of bounds.

Dogs will no longer open their eyes in photo mode if they've been closed because you've been petting them.

Dog particles will now correctly restore visibility upon exiting photo mode with their toggle set to the off state.

The game was incorrectly detecting the location during breeding mode in some instances, mistakenly allowing you to delete breeding dogs. This may have broken before the last major update, but I just noticed it now. I believe it was the result of a race condition that I got lucky with when first implementing the check.

Additionally, I wanted to sign off this little patch with a dog for everyone to import if they want to! This little guy has 2 pairs of back legs, so feel free to introduce them to your gene pool if that's something that the previous update messed up for you. If you'd like a pup with even more legs than this, I'm sure there are plenty of folks in the forums or the game's discord who'd be more than happy to help!

c99F=6223;49EDC9^^2AbB-9Bc8^D26CC6DF1DCAA1DT9B24Fa385179a54E^EAE02c5hD3185^FA435929<995BA531DeB4B;c=Ba554376B1:;3:15Cc76b<5^Da:3;c9a:39=61C=12aaD;ECa;4F7C<0;;BCb5C=4c=:DD=F4b54FbL^CD2DbFAE49;5EC7D0EA3C11=CE^18eFbsCUCAF14=D91^39T2a166f3154.:1 1B4^17DfF08hC2bC58taaF;6ABFF6=a32bC7FbEBDb2F5C7^4a5641C8C29E4B87b82c443

Have a great week everyone!

-Tom

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs