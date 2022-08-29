Patch v1.02.02

Hello, hello! I wanted to address a few bug reports that came in since friday, as well as one or two things I noticed myself. Your bug reports help me a ton so thank you everyone for being diligent!
Bug Fixes:
- Toys no longer duplicate when falling out of bounds.
- Dogs will no longer open their eyes in photo mode if they've been closed because you've been petting them.
- Dog particles will now correctly restore visibility upon exiting photo mode with their toggle set to the off state.
- The game was incorrectly detecting the location during breeding mode in some instances, mistakenly allowing you to delete breeding dogs. This may have broken before the last major update, but I just noticed it now. I believe it was the result of a race condition that I got lucky with when first implementing the check.
Additionally, I wanted to sign off this little patch with a dog for everyone to import if they want to! This little guy has 2 pairs of back legs, so feel free to introduce them to your gene pool if that's something that the previous update messed up for you. If you'd like a pup with even more legs than this, I'm sure there are plenty of folks in the forums or the game's discord who'd be more than happy to help!
c99F=6223;49EDC9^^2AbB-9Bc8^D26CC6DF1DCAA1DT9B24Fa385179a54E^EAE02c5hD3185^FA435929<995BA531DeB4B;c=Ba554376B1:;3:15Cc76b<5^Da:3;c9a:39=61C=12aaD;ECa;4F7C<0;;BCb5C=4c=:DD=F4b54FbL^CD2DbFAE49;5EC7D0EA3C11=CE^18eFbsCUCAF14=D91^39T2a166f3154.:1 1B4^17DfF08hC2bC58taaF;6ABFF6=a32bC7FbEBDb2F5C7^4a5641C8C29E4B87b82c443
Have a great week everyone!
-Tom
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs
Changed files in this update