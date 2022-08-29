Version 0.7.11 - Hotfix 1

This is just a quick patch to fix the most obvious balance issues and bugs with 0.7.11.
Spell Changes
- Earthly Stillness: Changed dice slot to 3-6 and nerfed dice increase.
- Gleaming Strike: Increased damage.
- Iron Lash: Increased damage.
- Mend Magic: Nerfed dice slot and level 3 upgrade.
- Revitalize: Nerfed level 2+3.
- Mana Purifier: Nerfed level 2+3.
- Deluge: Block is now halved when cast.
- Sea Ward: Nerfed dice slot.
- Rewrite Reality: Nerfed dice slot.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed full heal at Sanctuary.
- Fixed clicking tiles through reward screen.