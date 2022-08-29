 Skip to content

SpellRogue Playtest update for 29 August 2022

Version 0.7.11 - Hotfix 1

Version 0.7.11 - Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a quick patch to fix the most obvious balance issues and bugs with 0.7.11.

Spell Changes

  • Earthly Stillness: Changed dice slot to 3-6 and nerfed dice increase.
  • Gleaming Strike: Increased damage.
  • Iron Lash: Increased damage.
  • Mend Magic: Nerfed dice slot and level 3 upgrade.
  • Revitalize: Nerfed level 2+3.
  • Mana Purifier: Nerfed level 2+3.
  • Deluge: Block is now halved when cast.
  • Sea Ward: Nerfed dice slot.
  • Rewrite Reality: Nerfed dice slot.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed full heal at Sanctuary.
  • Fixed clicking tiles through reward screen.
