 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

YONESAWARA HOSPITAL update for 30 August 2022

Update: Version 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9410229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing YONESAWARA HOSPITAL.
Today, we have fixed the following bugs.

  • Supported tips on loading screen when Exploration mode.
  • Correction of textures on some disks
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to operate at the loading screen when starting to search for Exploration .
  • Fixed a bug that caused the subtitles of room names to disappear.

Fixed other minor bugs.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
We will continue to fix bugs as soon as we find them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link