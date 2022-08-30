Update: Version 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9410229 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing YONESAWARA HOSPITAL.

Today, we have fixed the following bugs.

Supported tips on loading screen when Exploration mode.

Correction of textures on some disks

Fixed a bug that allowed players to operate at the loading screen when starting to search for Exploration .

Fixed a bug that caused the subtitles of room names to disappear.

Fixed other minor bugs.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

We will continue to fix bugs as soon as we find them.