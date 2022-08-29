- Stopped the AI from building landships it doesn't have the tech for.
- Flipped AI defensive building the right way around.
- Stealing research through espionage now works properly.
- New cheat to guarantee 100% spy success.
- Grapeshot cannons and bottom turrets now properly affected heavy gunnery bonus.
- Fixed display problem with calculation for amount of research points generated.
- Fixed display problem with city income calculation.
- Correctly named map sizes in German.
- Tribute paid is now listed in empire budget.
- Negative maintenance from modules and ships is now treated more like proper income. (This is only relevant for mods that add income-generating modules, which stopped working with the big update and should now work again.)
- Allow building multiple universities.
- Reduced income loss from rare powerful nests. Starting out next to a black dragon nest was a bit too painful.
- Ministry of security now decreases unrest by 15 points in all towns and cities instead of 10, is $200 more expensive, and no longer decreases local unrest as well, as that was really confusing.
- Spy agency now increases spy network growth speed by 50% instead of 25%.
- More error logging to hopefully track down network desyncs.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 29 August 2022
Version 1.1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
