 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 29 August 2022

Version 1.1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9410132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stopped the AI from building landships it doesn't have the tech for.
  • Flipped AI defensive building the right way around.
  • Stealing research through espionage now works properly.
  • New cheat to guarantee 100% spy success.
  • Grapeshot cannons and bottom turrets now properly affected heavy gunnery bonus.
  • Fixed display problem with calculation for amount of research points generated.
  • Fixed display problem with city income calculation.
  • Correctly named map sizes in German.
  • Tribute paid is now listed in empire budget.
  • Negative maintenance from modules and ships is now treated more like proper income. (This is only relevant for mods that add income-generating modules, which stopped working with the big update and should now work again.)
  • Allow building multiple universities.
  • Reduced income loss from rare powerful nests. Starting out next to a black dragon nest was a bit too painful.
  • Ministry of security now decreases unrest by 15 points in all towns and cities instead of 10, is $200 more expensive, and no longer decreases local unrest as well, as that was really confusing.
  • Spy agency now increases spy network growth speed by 50% instead of 25%.
  • More error logging to hopefully track down network desyncs.

Changed files in this update

Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
  • Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Mac Depot 342566
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 64 Depot 342567
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 32 Depot 342568
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link