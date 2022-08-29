 Skip to content

Territory update for 29 August 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.6 – Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Reduced jog and sprint speeds for player characters to slow the pace of the game
  • Adjusted AI NPC attack speeds to align with player speeds
  • Rebalanced all AI NPC health. Mostly reduced to align with less loot and slower game pace
  • Nerfed all loot crates, drop bags and dead body loot
  • Trader Buy (from trader) prices increased by up to 50%
  • Large weapons and tools can only be equipped to the primary weapon slot
  • Small weapons and tools can only be equipped to the secondary weapon slot
  • Small Weapons and tools do not need to be equipped to hold them giving players the ability to utilise equipment more freely
  • Increased the collision size on arrows so they are easier to pickup
  • Compass opacity increased

Fixed

  • Bow ammo HUD not hiding
  • Bow and Quiver visible when not equipped in 1st person mode
  • Bow crosshair now stays active as long as the player holds right mouse in aim mode allowing for sustained firing
  • Issue with swapping between the bow and other holdables using the quickslots
  • Issue with animals knocking the player around

Added

  • Bear trap kills now give XP

