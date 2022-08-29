Territory – Alpha 4.6 – Balancing

Changed
- Reduced jog and sprint speeds for player characters to slow the pace of the game
- Adjusted AI NPC attack speeds to align with player speeds
- Rebalanced all AI NPC health. Mostly reduced to align with less loot and slower game pace
- Nerfed all loot crates, drop bags and dead body loot
- Trader Buy (from trader) prices increased by up to 50%
- Large weapons and tools can only be equipped to the primary weapon slot
- Small weapons and tools can only be equipped to the secondary weapon slot
- Small Weapons and tools do not need to be equipped to hold them giving players the ability to utilise equipment more freely
- Increased the collision size on arrows so they are easier to pickup
- Compass opacity increased
Fixed
- Bow ammo HUD not hiding
- Bow and Quiver visible when not equipped in 1st person mode
- Bow crosshair now stays active as long as the player holds right mouse in aim mode allowing for sustained firing
- Issue with swapping between the bow and other holdables using the quickslots
- Issue with animals knocking the player around
Added
- Bear trap kills now give XP
