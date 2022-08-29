Terra Ventura Release date announcement !

Hello all,

I happy to announce the launch date for the isometric action RPG Terra Ventura - September 5th, 2022.

Terra Ventura is a classic style action RPG combined with modern, streamlined sub-systems; random loot, skill tree paths, player development and character customization. Push your way through the handcrafted maps using real time combat or acquired skills. In addition to the several content updates from the past months full game also features translations, improved balancing, bug fixes and new content !

Best Regards

LPG