The new version is now available
-Fixed some bugs.
-Added features -Added performance mode option in the system menu, you can choose different screen levels according to your computer performance to improve the running frame rate.
Desktop Girlfriend update for 29 August 2022
The new version is now available
The new version is now available
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update