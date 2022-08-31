VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.3.0

Version 0.3.0 update

The matching requirement of phantom mode has been changed.

Only players with VOID are allowed in the matching of phantom mode.

-The phantom mode wander method has been corrected.

The matching of the following mission will not start immediately after the phantom wander is toggled.

Unlock condition of phantom mode changed phantom mode will be unlocked only “after passing difficulty VOID”.Meanwhile, if the player has already unlocked phantom mode before the update, it will remain unlocked.

-Boss behavior altered

The Boss of missions 1-3 will initiate the attack on the core as time goes by.

-Matching system update

The maximum queuing time changed to 10 minutes.

-Pause added to single-player mode

The game will be paused when the setting is opened.

-Other fixes

Fixed other minor bugs.