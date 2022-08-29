 Skip to content

FPS Chess update for 29 August 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.20

Build 9406239 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue where pieces could still die after a winner was declared (such as being killed by the train).
  • Players that lost control of their cameras can now regain it by clicking. We are looking into a real fix for this.
  • It is now harder to clip out of bounds.
  • Fixed "enemy player left" notification bugs.
  • Fixed most of the issues that occur when skipping the kill-cam.

Game Balancing

  • Pawn ally can no longer headshot the opposing player.
  • Knights now have a very small delay before an arrow can be released. This should additionally help prevent against autoclicker abuse.

Upcoming Updates

  • Fixes for the Bishop's glide acting odd in certain cases.
  • Fix for a rare softlock where the game thinks it is the other person's turn for both players.
  • A fix for the loss of camera control (again, you can now click on the screen to regain control of the camera if this happens now).

