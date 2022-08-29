FPS Chess - Version 1.0.20

Patch Notes
- Fixed issue where pieces could still die after a winner was declared (such as being killed by the train).
- Players that lost control of their cameras can now regain it by clicking. We are looking into a real fix for this.
- It is now harder to clip out of bounds.
- Fixed "enemy player left" notification bugs.
- Fixed most of the issues that occur when skipping the kill-cam.
Game Balancing
- Pawn ally can no longer headshot the opposing player.
- Knights now have a very small delay before an arrow can be released. This should additionally help prevent against autoclicker abuse.
Upcoming Updates
- Fixes for the Bishop's glide acting odd in certain cases.
- Fix for a rare softlock where the game thinks it is the other person's turn for both players.
- A fix for the loss of camera control (again, you can now click on the screen to regain control of the camera if this happens now).
