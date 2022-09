The patch (ver. 1.5.3) is now available.

The patch will be automatically downloaded and applied before the game is launched.

ver.1.5.3

・Improvements in load time for the in-game log display.

・Bux fix in which the user could select an action while assail confirmation was being displayed.

・Adjustments in the display of the cursor avatar.

・A part of the action phase effects have been altered.

・Other minor bug fixes have been applied.