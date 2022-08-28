V.0.1.30 - Hotfix!

-Added new item Guild Flag that allows players to craft a guild flag in research table to convert their private base to a guild base when placed. Once placed it will auto set your guild rep to on.

-Fixed chain bridge issues.

-Fixed awakening staff having wrong element in description.

-Fixed tree root not being updated to hunger/thirst removal.

-Fixed elemental evocation T1 not crafting.

-Fixed scorpion queen summon spell from crashing server.

-Fixed lootbags being able to be damaged.

-Tweaked all summon cooldowns to be halved.

-Fixed planters getting incorrect water.

-Fixed quest text to say craft container cart instead of craft any cart.

-Fixed pulse spells being able to move and cast causing massive heal and knockback issues.

-Fixed spore, and bulwark spells (maybe?).

-Fixed spells/abilities not checking mana cost for free casting above 15 mana or energy.

-Fixed dragon breath attack having a 100% crit chance and also doing 500% damage when criting lol (sorry).

-Tweaked anti-cheese zones to only kick in after the boss has lost 5% hp.

-Tweaked potion CD from 30 seconds to 25 seconds.

-Tweaked Input settings UI and Chat UI.

-Tweaked loot drops for farm animals.

-Tweaked apple trees.

-Tweaked Guild represent to switch automatically on when you enter guild territory that you are a part of and to switch off automatically when you enter private base territory.