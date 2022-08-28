Patch 11b Changelog

General changes:
- Most assets are now loaded in before the main menu instead of when the player picks a chapter in the Chapter Select menu
- Hard Damage bar now flashes yellow whenever the player takes Hard Damage
- Added 2 new major assists: Disable Whiplash Hard Damage and Disable Weapon Freshness
- Added a tutorial message in 5-3 explaining how to use the Rocket Launcher against Soldiers
- Spawner arm slot changed from 5 to 6
- Added a weapon icon for the Spawner Arm
- Added an "Under Construction" text to the Very Hard difficulties
- Cyber Grind score font size should now scale down to show more digits if required
- Disabled the "Checkpoint" option in the pause menu for the Cyber Grind to reduce accidental restarts
- A coin's max distance to attempt hitting a core eject or rocket is now based on the core's distance to the player rather than the coin to make "orbital nukes" possible again
Whiplash, Style and Hard Damage changes:
- Player will no longer descend 2 style ranks when getting hit at S or above
- Whiplash will now only cause Hard Damage if the current Hard Damage is below 50
- Whiplash no longer builds up Hard Damage while the player is underwater
- Hard damage cooldown from Whiplashing is now relative to the previous amount of hard damage rather than always resetting to the maximum total amount
- Reverted player momentum loss when cancelling a pull on a heavy enemy
- Red damage overlay no longer shows up while Whiplashing on ULTRAKILL rank
- Whiplash now passes through Idols and blessed enemies
- Blessed enemies no longer give most style bonuses
- Dual Wield will now reduce the decay of weapon freshness
- Weapon freshness regain is now also different per weapon
Rocket Launcher changes:
- Freezeframe rocket launcher will now automatically cancel its freeze if all its frozen rockets have been destroyed
- Rockets now only track towards magnets that are attached to enemies
- Rockets now break magnets after 3 hits on an enemy with a magnet attached to them (a mid-air hit counts as 2)
- Chaining 3 or more rocket rides without touching the ground will cause diminishing returns on rocket riding time
- Coins will no longer target a rocket the player is riding on
Enemy changes:
- Punches now properly auto-aim to Idols
- Idols are now breakable with a Knuckleblaster explosion
- Added a vertical light shaft on Idols that shows them from a distance
- Riding on a Malicious Face will no longer rotate the player alongside the Face
- Removed headshot multiplier from Leviathan's heart to reduce the damage of ricoshots
- Timer in 5-4 now stops when Leviathan dies to reduce frustration due to the length of its death animation
- Soldier terminal now mentions their explosion resistance
- Soldiers can no longer block explosions while blind
- Soldiers can no longer block Mindflayer death explosions or Malicious Face explosions caused by hitting a core eject or coin
- Reduced Soldiers' explosion resistance on Violent difficulty from 100% to 75%, matching Standard difficulty
- Changed most Soldiers in 5-3's final rooms into Strays
- Added enemy silhouettes and colors for Sentries, Idols and Ferrymen
- Added custom spawn sounds for Ferryman and Idol
- Gabriel 2nd now only takes half damage during his juggle phase
- Altered Cyber Grind spawn rates and waves for multiple enemies
- Uncommon type enemies can now only use a maximum of half the current Cyber Grind wave's point reserve
- Extended the distance that Swordsmachines and Ferrymen are be brave enough to jump down
- Increased tracking speed for Ferryman's lightning bolt
Fixes:
- Added keybind option for Slot 5
- Camera no longer clips through the world when shaking
- Fixed doors in some layers not closing when supposed to, causing connected rooms to no longer load in
- Fixed Ferryman's bestiary entry not having a Strategy section
- Filled 2 holes in the collision mesh of the Ferryman's ship in 5-2
- Fixed Overheat Nailgun's sound
- Fixed the restart/quit prompt appearing behind the pause menu in some old levels
- Gabriel 1st no longer accidentally uses a taunt from Gabriel 2nd
- Fixed resolution sometimes resetting on level load or reset
- Fixed Rocket Launcher sometimes becoming unequippable after using the Spawner Arm cheat
- Rocket Launcher and Shotgun weapon orders are no longer linked
- Fixed inconsistent rocket freezing with Freezeframe when under the effects of a dual wield powerup
- A rocket has to have been frozen at least once before it can be ridden
- Rocket riding rotation no longer dependant on framerate
- Ridden rockets can no longer be rotated while the game is paused
- Fixed ridden rockets jittering when out of rocket riding time on the surface of water
- Rocket Launcher now auto-aims correctly
- Fixed player pulling out a gun while using a shop after pausing, unpausing and using the scrollwheel
- Maxing out the style meter while in ULTRAKILL rank will no longer cause it to overflow and reset
- Player can no longer clip through surfaces by rotating a frozen rocket while riding it
- Player can no longer be knocked off a rocket by lag or a low framerate
- Coins now inherit rocket ride velocity
- Fixed some typos
- Cyber Grind end-of-wave heal should no longer be blocked by explosions
- Fixed 5-4 sea kill plane not being wide enough
- Fixed a softlock in 6-1 caused by placing the red skull on the secret fight altar and resetting back to a checkpoint before the exterior section
- The final arena in 6-1 will no longer re-lock if the player beats it, goes back and activates a checkpoint from a previous part of the level and then walks back to the final arena
- Smaller normal explosion inside a core eject malicious railcannon nuke connecting first will no longer cause Soldiers to block nukes
- Ferrymen now have a Stalker and Idol priority rank
- Spawn rotation for all enemies in the Spawner Arm has been made consistent
- Fixed a bug that caused scrolling in Wrath and Heresy pre-boss terminals to not work if the player has downscaling enabled
- Fixed Wrath and Heresy pre-boss terminals not displaying the correct Tip of the Day
- Made the check for a low ceiling wider to reduce chances of a crouching player standing up clipping through a ceiling
- Fixed fish in 5-1 sometimes appearing where they shouldn't
- Fixed a bug that would cause the 5-1 fish to multiply whenever the main cave is re-entered
- Fixed 5-1 intro cave pits not rendering fog correctly
- Fixed some holes in 5-1 geometry
- Arm sprites in 5-2 sea are now affected by fog
- Fixed a section of the 5-2 ship not rendering fog correctly
- Fixed the Lust cityscape not rendering fog correctly
- Fixed the rank square in the chapter select for Act 2 being visible when the chapter isn't unlocked yet
- Fixed alternate terminals in Secret mission and Prime Sanctum not playing music
- 6-1 interior checkpoints will now also reset exterior areas in case the player skips the first exterior checkpoint
- Fixed Ferryman lightning bolt windup sometimes staying after the Ferryman dies
- Fixed Gabriel getting stuck in the environment during his dash
- Fixed Gabriel 2nd freezing if hitting the ceiling right when about to swap to second phase
- Fixed Gabriel 2nd sometimes getting instakilled if stuck between the ceiling and the player in the phase change juggle
Changed files in this update