Sudoku RPG update for 28 August 2022

SudokuRPG 1.3.0 Small updates

  • Replace retry button with retreat button

The Retry function has been replaced with the Immediate Retreat function.

Updates for better games will continue.

Today is also a fun Sudoku time!

