Hotfix 1.0.1b

Hello everyone, fast hotfix that will fix some bugs that have been reported.

Fixed the problem with the pet training events when choosing any of the new pets from Faeborg.

Fixed the activation of the corruptions that needed different types of cards cast by the players to be activated.

Fixed the problems with cards that draw based on energy used that were leading to desyncs. We are still investigating these kinds of interactions, and it may still happen with a really weird combo, but the general problem is solved.

Fixed a problem with pet shop portraits that sometimes showed an incorrect hero as the buyer of the pet.

Sorry for the inconvenience. We are trying to fix everything as soon as possible so you can continue enjoying the game!