Golf Party update for 28 August 2022

Patch Notes 50.0

Patch Notes 50.0

New Golf map Ghost Town!

Various map fixes and now the ability to purchase and equip items inside the lobby!

Map Selector has been reduced in size to more easily show other maps / game modes.

