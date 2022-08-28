Patch Notes 50.0

New Golf map Ghost Town!
Various map fixes and now the ability to purchase and equip items inside the lobby!
Map Selector has been reduced in size to more easily show other maps / game modes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Golf map Ghost Town!
Various map fixes and now the ability to purchase and equip items inside the lobby!
Map Selector has been reduced in size to more easily show other maps / game modes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update