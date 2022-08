Cloud AI fix: I figured out why the cloud-based generation and NovelAI generation were so ridiculously verbose. As it turns out they’re more sensitive to repetition_penalty which was too high for them. Lowering it for the cloud AI’s improved the quality a lot.

Misc:

-Fixed issue where load game wouldn’t work if the game was downloaded a long time ago

-Hopefully fixed issue where follower damage was incorrectly calculated as unleveled