28.08.2022 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Added new difficulty.
- Amount of available loses now showed in global map.
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- Maps 8 and 15 got more enemie's spawn points.
- Total amount of enemies increased on maps 1 and 15.
- Modification of the explosive "Shotgun" will now search for a target between units in priority.
New content:
- Laser modification 'Direct' added. Reduces spread, tension and the cost of maintaining the laser.
- Laser modification 'Frost bite' added. Chance to freeze new target on its appearance and create splash damage.
- Fire modification 'Only One' added. Fire status could be applied only to one target in same time, but DPS of it increased by 400%.
- Fire modification 'Ammo Harvest' added. Forces enemies with 'Fire' status drop Fire Grains on death. Collected 20 Fire Grains restore full ammo and increases all damage for limited time.
- Fire modification 'Energy Harvest' added. Forces enemies with 'Fire' status drop Fire Grains on death. Collected 20 Fire Grains restore energy and increases chances for critical and double aptitudes for limited time.
- Boss 2 replaced with new one.
