The Bastonnes - Update v0.6.0

Hello good fellas !

We are so excited to announce you a new update.

This update adds more content with new Character named "Kid" and Purple Family.

It also adds new lobby to choose for the fight your family and characters!

It also includes few minors add / fix we've been working on since last update.

Content:

Add - "Kid" that can throw three bombs on enemies

Add - Purple Family and emblem

Global (In-Game):

Add - Animation for seats on attack and move

Add - Show score screen on press 'tab'

Add - Drop container indicator when incoming in the next turn

Add - Drop dynamite indicator when incoming in the next turn

Update - Improve "Shooter" and "Cleaner" action sight

Update - Remove Brawl when character move on taken seat

Update - Show block if seat taken when planning move

Update - Post process lift and gain

Action Phase (In-Game):

Add - "Stop" FX when seat taken

Add - Flag sprite for serie number

Update - "Hit" Fx speed up

Update - "Hit" Fx with new small particles

Update - "Death" Fx with new small particles

UI:

Add - New Lobby, choose family and members

Add - New Victory / Score screen with flags and dynamic stats (Members and Kill Count)

Update - Loading screen with progress on logo

Update - New main menu with update notes informations

Sound / Music:

Add - Sounds on buttons, actions and FXs

Update - Main musics, one for each phase (Menu, Plan and Action)

What's next ?

We are still working on multiplayer experience and more customizable game settings.

We are also working on new content ;)

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.