The Bastonnes - Update v0.6.0

Hello good fellas !
We are so excited to announce you a new update.
This update adds more content with new Character named "Kid" and Purple Family.
It also adds new lobby to choose for the fight your family and characters!
It also includes few minors add / fix we've been working on since last update.
Content:
- Add - "Kid" that can throw three bombs on enemies
- Add - Purple Family and emblem
Global (In-Game):
- Add - Animation for seats on attack and move
- Add - Show score screen on press 'tab'
- Add - Drop container indicator when incoming in the next turn
- Add - Drop dynamite indicator when incoming in the next turn
- Update - Improve "Shooter" and "Cleaner" action sight
- Update - Remove Brawl when character move on taken seat
- Update - Show block if seat taken when planning move
- Update - Post process lift and gain
Action Phase (In-Game):
- Add - "Stop" FX when seat taken
- Add - Flag sprite for serie number
- Update - "Hit" Fx speed up
- Update - "Hit" Fx with new small particles
- Update - "Death" Fx with new small particles
UI:
- Add - New Lobby, choose family and members
- Add - New Victory / Score screen with flags and dynamic stats (Members and Kill Count)
- Update - Loading screen with progress on logo
- Update - New main menu with update notes informations
Sound / Music:
- Add - Sounds on buttons, actions and FXs
- Update - Main musics, one for each phase (Menu, Plan and Action)
What's next ?
We are still working on multiplayer experience and more customizable game settings.
We are also working on new content ;)
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
