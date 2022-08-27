 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 27 August 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.8.3] Fixed Game Crash!

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed : Improved the game performance!
Added : Manual Cache Save button in Settings tab
Added : A new toggle [Auto Cache Save] in Settings tab (It's ON in default. The game was always auto-saving before this patch too.) - If you still hit game crash issues in this patch, please try this toggle off.
Fixed : Wrong tooltips of skills when you use Easy Access [Skill]
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hi, I'm very sorry for the game crash bug after the [ver. 1.1.8.1]. In this patch, thanks to all your feedback and thanks to Discord testers, I successfully improved the game performance and now the game is much more stable than before!
Please try the new patch 🙂
If you still hit the game crash, please try switching OFF the new toggle [Auto Cache Save] and please let us know whether or not the crash keep happening.
Again, thank you for your continued supports! 😄

