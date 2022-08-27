 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 27 August 2022

Update - 2022-08-27

Share · View all patches · Build 9400678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a bunch of small fixes. There's nothing that major here.

This current build progresses much slower than I like. I'm going to compress the tech tree and tweak up some parameters for the next build.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1712531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link