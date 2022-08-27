Server/Client Patch – 8/27/2022 – Claim and Conflict 1.3

[Wild Space Changes]
* Unowning galaxies no longer sends instant update to the map API but owning galaxies still does.
- No longer can force unown galaxies by abandoning all assets within a galaxy. Galaxies requires waiting for the unown timer.
- Ownership kit will now delete the nullification factory when galaxy ownership is lost. Blueprint with 1 use is added back at the same time.
[Fighter/Fighter Bay Changes]
* Fighter Bays have had majority of their damage bonuses shifted over to fighters and now gain damage mainly based off quality tier.
- Fighters damage now scale more with tech.
- Fighter bays now scale augmods with tech level and quality instead of being flat by tech level.
- Fighters now have a maximum launch range scaling on tech level.
- Added max distance to Fighter item tooltip.
- Fighter Bays now state "Does not work when equipped on Bots".
[Loot Changes]
* Empyrean bosses loot chances have been increased.
- Demented Delquadrakimdan's unique loot chances have been increased and the generic loot has slightly be reduced.
- Akuq'ba loot chances have been increased and added two weapons to drop table.
- Dragon Lair loot chances have been increased.
- Adjusted Infernal Darkness drop rate to reflect quality of items.
- Adjusted Kidd drop rate to reflect quality of items.
- Added some new fighters to the game to various content.
[UI / Client Changes]
* Made the following changes to the map:
* Less jarring colors for different war navigations.
-
Protected galaxy icon no longer shown visually.
-
Changed Point of Interest galaxy icons to have the warp navigation color on the sphere with the white sonata star on the front.
-
New Up and Down with white and black icons respectfully much like juxta and dungeon circles around the outside of the sphere.
-
Improved the sphere image on the galaxy map to feel more rounded.
-
Adjusted the offsets of base icons from the galaxy circles in the galaxy map
-
Galaxy Map tooltip now always displays the Warp Navigation expectation based off the Danger Factor.
-
Updated login screen background.
-
Character Selection screen only shows a page 2 when a player has 6 or more characters and no longer shows the 5th character on the 2nd page.
-
On character selection screen, right arrow and left arrow keys will switch to the next page or previous page of characters if they have 6 or more characters.
-
No longer lists the credits required until going to the next screen in Neural Replacement (skill reset) and changed the text of the button on first page from "Reset Skills" to "Show Options".
-
Adjusted the mods to be after the item name when copy pasting from the inventory.
-
When a server is down, the red Sonata Bot icon now shows as sleeping.
-
Added separator lines to the right click context menu to space out certain options to prevent misclicks.
-
Typing @[Gal Name] turns the text green and allows anyone in the chat to click on the gal name in chat to autopilot to the location. Useful for calling out galaxy names for Squads or Trade chat.
-
Typing [[Item Name]] turns the text green allows to click to have a window of item stats appear. Lets you share stats of an item easily with others.
-
Added a new "Link Item in Chat" option in the right click context menu that puts [[Item Name]] in chat.
-
Ship Subtype is now listed in the F10 Ship information menu but is not fully active yet.
-
In the Ships tab when docked, the table now lists the ship's tech.
-
Transwarp menu now lists the layer of the galaxy.
-
Changed Porpoise and Orca to new Merchant Navy textures (Free skins to original textures will be in later patch).
[Item Changes]
* Constant DPS on Twisted Panels and Mega Moe Engines changed to percent Damage.
-
Removed BFE, Oversized BFE, and Gigantic BFE from being in containers when they drop.
-
Changed the following on the Fighter Overdrive Blitz on Kalthi Armored Commander:
- to only affect personal possessions.
- reduced the charge time from 2 minute to 1 minute.
- Adjusted tweaks to 125% damage, 40% recoil and 35% range.
- Added back the Field Gen disabler.
-
Changed the following on Commander Coordination Array on Kalthi Armored Commander:
- To only affect personal possessions.
- Changed the 5k flat electric charge on the drone's pulse from +300% Electric Charge for 1s and Increased the damage bonus from 25% for 3 seconds to 60% for 2 seconds.
-
Changed the following on Kalthi Armored Deployer's Gemini Support Platform:
- Removed the flat electric charge pulsing.
- Reduced the time to deploy from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
- Slightly increased offensive abilities.
- Reduced cooldown from 5 minutes to 3 minutes.
- Reduced the lifetime from 2 minutes to 1 minute.
-
Increased the Damage on Kalthi Cuirass, Kalthi Armored Cuirass, and Kalthi Stinger Cuirass to +3%, +5%, and +3% respectively.
-
Fixed Aether Escape Device to properly state it increases visibility.
-
Updated Items Teleporter descriptions to remove reference that it has to be connected team space.
[AI Changes]
* "NPC-like" AI fighters (like the ones that come from the bases in new universes or Aveksaka Outpsots) will no longer get the bonus fighter evasion or be immune from deathblossoms.
- Added additional AI names.
[Next Universe Changes]
* Added additional Juxtapositions to deep Warp 3 Earthforce.
- Removed Juxtaposition, Concourses, and Subspace links in Wild Space.
[Server]
* Canceling a limited use blueprint build will now refund the uses (Known issue where the uses aren’t immediately updated).
- Show Stats for drones now displays Field Generators additional to weapons.
- Scooped items now show a list of the modifications instead of just a "*". Note: this also affects the squad chat list of scooped items as well.
- Players no longer get OOC while docked inside player station is also under attack.
- PvP Timer now prevents characters from being Out of Combat.
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed a bug where base kits which could not be upgraded could be upgraded via the base tech upgrade items
- Added a check to prevent repairing unattached bases in unowned galaxies due to them instantly blowing up on repair.
- Fixed a bug with parasites unable to create multiple stacks from multiple sources.
- Fixed a bug that caused the number text in transfer credits windows to turn red in certain situations improperly.
- Fixed a bug with caching accounts max character number that sometimes caused the Create Character window to appear even though the player has no open slots when logging in between multiple accounts.
Changed files in this update