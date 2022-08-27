Server/Client Patch – 8/27/2022 – Claim and Conflict 1.3

Protected galaxy icon no longer shown visually.

Changed Point of Interest galaxy icons to have the warp navigation color on the sphere with the white sonata star on the front.

New Up and Down with white and black icons respectfully much like juxta and dungeon circles around the outside of the sphere.

Improved the sphere image on the galaxy map to feel more rounded.

Adjusted the offsets of base icons from the galaxy circles in the galaxy map

Galaxy Map tooltip now always displays the Warp Navigation expectation based off the Danger Factor.

Updated login screen background.

Character Selection screen only shows a page 2 when a player has 6 or more characters and no longer shows the 5th character on the 2nd page.

On character selection screen, right arrow and left arrow keys will switch to the next page or previous page of characters if they have 6 or more characters.

No longer lists the credits required until going to the next screen in Neural Replacement (skill reset) and changed the text of the button on first page from "Reset Skills" to "Show Options".

Adjusted the mods to be after the item name when copy pasting from the inventory.

When a server is down, the red Sonata Bot icon now shows as sleeping.

Added separator lines to the right click context menu to space out certain options to prevent misclicks.

Typing @[Gal Name] turns the text green and allows anyone in the chat to click on the gal name in chat to autopilot to the location. Useful for calling out galaxy names for Squads or Trade chat.

Typing [[Item Name]] turns the text green allows to click to have a window of item stats appear. Lets you share stats of an item easily with others.

Added a new "Link Item in Chat" option in the right click context menu that puts [[Item Name]] in chat.

Ship Subtype is now listed in the F10 Ship information menu but is not fully active yet.

In the Ships tab when docked, the table now lists the ship's tech.

Transwarp menu now lists the layer of the galaxy.