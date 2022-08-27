 Skip to content

Alien Task Force update for 27 August 2022

FIXES
ADDED CONTROLLER SUPPORT
UPDATES BOSS HEALTH
ADDED FREEZE TO BLASTER GUN
ADDED INVERTED LOOK
ADDED SENSITIVITY

KNOWN ISSUES
OPTIONS CANNOT BE ACCESSED BY CONTROLLER

