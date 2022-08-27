FIXES
ADDED CONTROLLER SUPPORT
UPDATES BOSS HEALTH
ADDED FREEZE TO BLASTER GUN
ADDED INVERTED LOOK
ADDED SENSITIVITY
KNOWN ISSUES
OPTIONS CANNOT BE ACCESSED BY CONTROLLER
