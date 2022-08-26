- ADDED: Discord SDK integration (menu options to enable/disable), including Rich Presence
- ADDED: New Q2Pro protocol 38 to support enhanced future improvements to the UI
- ADDED: Some missing elevator and teleport sounds
- ADDED: Mac support back to Mac OS X 10.7
- ADDED: Missing wizs texture
- FIXED: HUD bug regarding sniper scope offset
- FIXED: HUD bug that affected widescreen displays/resolutions
- FIXED: A bug around leg damage/limp speed rounding
- FIXED: Duplicate config settings and triggers
- UPDATED: Q2Pro updates from (includes updates to the cURL functionality downloading files and some coop maxclients issues)
- UPDATED: TNG updates includes some footstep sync sound fixes, a new server cvar for mapvote snipers and a limchasecam fix to the follow command
- UPDATED: Support for more files in a single pkz
AQtion update for 26 August 2022
Patch Aug/26/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
