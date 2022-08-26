 Skip to content

AQtion update for 26 August 2022

Patch Aug/26/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9397019 · Last edited by Wendy

  • ADDED: Discord SDK integration (menu options to enable/disable), including Rich Presence
  • ADDED: New Q2Pro protocol 38 to support enhanced future improvements to the UI
  • ADDED: Some missing elevator and teleport sounds
  • ADDED: Mac support back to Mac OS X 10.7
  • ADDED: Missing wizs texture
  • FIXED: HUD bug regarding sniper scope offset
  • FIXED: HUD bug that affected widescreen displays/resolutions
  • FIXED: A bug around leg damage/limp speed rounding
  • FIXED: Duplicate config settings and triggers
  • UPDATED: Q2Pro updates from (includes updates to the cURL functionality downloading files and some coop maxclients issues)
  • UPDATED: TNG updates includes some footstep sync sound fixes, a new server cvar for mapvote snipers and a limchasecam fix to the follow command
  • UPDATED: Support for more files in a single pkz

