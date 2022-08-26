War Dust VR Free-to-Play Weekend!

Hello everyone,

War Dust is free-to-play this weekend and if you decide to buy, enjoy 40% off! Join the virtual battlefield and show off your deadly skills on the most exciting, massive, fast-paced, community-driven VR shooter ever!

In War Dust VR you can control vehicles of war, destroy the enemy, capture control points, choose from a huge number of weapons and skins as you progress and earn XP, fight in squads with new players and vets from around the world all fighting together, and see epic and explosive events take place all around you. Feast your eyes on beautiful and immersive maps, filled with powerful sounds and effects.

Give War Dust, the VR game that sets the standard for massive multiplayer battles between players from around the world, a free test run this weekend only, and then pick it up for 40% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/957790/War_Dust/