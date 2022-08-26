 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 26 August 2022

PunjiVR - Update 8 Patch 1

  • Re-Optimized Tunnels, Firebase, Ruins, & Embassy
  • Added volume slider to radio
  • Fixed center of mass for loose 7.62x54R rounds
  • Attempted fix for 1911 hand rotation bug for Knuckles controllers
  • Hands follow the shotgun's pump now (no more telekinesis :( )
  • Removed and moved many floating and poorly rotated trees & foliage on Flight Range
  • Added ladder tooltip to ladders on Paddies
  • Fixed minor clipping issues on Embassy
  • Magazines can now be inserted easier & with less hassle

