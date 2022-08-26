- Re-Optimized Tunnels, Firebase, Ruins, & Embassy
- Added volume slider to radio
- Fixed center of mass for loose 7.62x54R rounds
- Attempted fix for 1911 hand rotation bug for Knuckles controllers
- Hands follow the shotgun's pump now (no more telekinesis :( )
- Removed and moved many floating and poorly rotated trees & foliage on Flight Range
- Added ladder tooltip to ladders on Paddies
- Fixed minor clipping issues on Embassy
- Magazines can now be inserted easier & with less hassle
PunjiVR update for 26 August 2022
PunjiVR - Update 8 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update