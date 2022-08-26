Patch 0.0.35a - 26th of August 2022

Change Log
Foreword
It's currently unknown if this version is beatable or not, or if the enemies are still too weak.
This version brings a huge multiplier bonus specially to the final bosses near end-game at 30:00 as well as enemies encountered along the way.
Changes
Bosses now have heallth bars
Added lifesteal pool visualizer
Added health regeneration visualizer
AcidBlobs from UnholyWater should no longer randomly linger
Stats now support 5 decimals
Throwing Knives now has twice as much delay between each thrown knife (0.1 sec total per)
Throwing Knives spawn offset reduced from 0.1m -> to 0.05m radius to reduce randomization
Throwing Knives base cooldown increased from 1s -> 2s
Throwing Knives base damage reduced from 8 -> 6
Added 2x2 base damage to Throwing Knives upgrades
Removed 2x+1 projectile upgrade from Throwing Knives
Reduced all base character benefits from 20% -> 15%
Stat summaries now show percentage stats as percentages
Stat summaries now no longer shows the word "Multiplier" for percentage stats
Life Steal is now also shown as percentage
Stat Summary now utilize full screen height
Stat summary is now only visible during pause mode
Dagger Storm can now deal damage to enemies it touches twice as fast (0.025 sec delays)
Prey no longer affects enemy speed
Prey no longer affects spawn amount/frequency
Player level no longer affects enemy speed
Enemies now scale by Type and BossType
Large Amount of Upgrade Changes
Most equipment now requires 10 or more upgrades before they're maxed out
All abilities require 15 upgrades before they're maxed out
Equipment
Fixed an issue where Light of Lithriel would provide 500% magic damage multiplier instead of 50%
Fixed an issue where Bracer of Duplication would give +9 projectiles per upgrade
Heuberk of the leviathan now has less total armor upgrades and instead provides max life multiplier up to 110% and has 15 total upgrades
Breast Plate of Achilles now offers 50% max life multiplier in addition to life steal and has 15 total upgrades
Breast Plate of Freyja now offers 45% max life multiplier in addition to health regen and has 15 total upgrades
Bracer of Haste now provides 25% projectile speed multiplier in addition to 20% cooldown reduction and has 15 upgrades
Sight of the Elderkin now offers 30% total experience multiplier and has 15 upgrades
Bracer of Duplication now also provides 20% damage multiplier as well as 4 base damage and has 15 upgrades
Ring of Magnetism now also provides 10% magic damage multiplier
Ring of Power now also provides 10% damage multiplier
Caster's Pendant now has a total of 10 upgrades
Loupe of Magnificence now has a total of 10 upgrades
Light of Lithriel now has a total of 10 upgrades
Cleric's Signet now has a total of 10 upgrades
Sandals of Hermes now has a total of 10 upgrades
Greaves of Pyphoreus now has a total of 10 upgrades and its max fire damage multiplier has been reduced from 80% -> 50%
Shoes of Suitaeon now has a total of 10 upgrades and its max water spell area and duration multiplier has been reduced from 25% -> 20%
Leather Chaps of The True God now has a total of 10 upgrades and is spread out more evenly
Magister's Loop now has a total of 10 upgrades
Void Walker's Gift now has a total of 10 upgrades
Shard of the True God now has a total of 10 upgrades
Vambrace of Apollo now has a total of 10 upgrades
Band of Artemis now has a total of 10 upgrades
Abilities
Evenly spread out all abilities to require 15 upgrades for maxing
Evenly spread out throwing knife upgrades with some nerfs to cooldown and projectile amount
Evenly spread out dagger storm upgrades, area now has half as much effect on distance from player to daggers
Evenly spread out icicles upgrades
Evenly spread out firebolts upgrades
Evenly spread out sweeping scimitar upgrades
Evenly spread out sparks upgrades, slightly increased max base area
Evenly spread out unholy water
Evenly spread out life drain
Evenly spread out banish, also added one more instakill
Changed files in this update