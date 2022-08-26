0.8.46 patch released

Share · View all patches · Build 9394524 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 13:06:04 UTC by Wendy

I'm back from a summer break and have started some good work as you can see in this patch.

Most notable changes are:

Grenades visible on gostek belt



Useful for spotting if an enemy still has grenades left.

New maps

ctf_Division remade by Haste



dm_Emblem by Jok



Weapon modifier changes

The gist of changes are described here

Other than that Minigun will overheat and some guns have penetration (with loss of velocity).

Modding additions

Separate head/torso/legs damage modifiers

Separate bullet flag push force

Deadly polygon

(this is the first of a series of additions to make climbing mode possible!)



(Haste has already started working on a map)

Changelog:

[26.08.2022] 0.8.46a

added hitmark when touched deadly polygon

fixed gameplay settings not applied to reloaded modifiers

minigun cools down when reloading

fixed multiple hits sometimes when bullet penetrates

[25.08.2022] 0.8.45a

Barret bullet loses velocity after penetration

Rheinmetall and Minigun bullets penetrate

added Minigun overheating

Minigun has more ammo and damage

added Weapon hitbox damage modifiers

added Weapon:BulletFlagForce separate from BulletForce

added Weapon:Penetration value between 0 and 1 affecting bullet velocity after hit

[24.08.2022] 0.8.44a

added ctf_Division, dm_emblem

added Deadly polygon type

added carried grenade on gostek belt

added HeadbuttsOnly modifer

grenade self boost direction tied to mouse aim

fixed RPG not killing in one shot

weapon modifier changes (https://pastebin.com/dzMd4nGj)

all modifiers reload when returning to game window

F2 toggles different debug views

ranked: sorting based on lowerSkillEstimate instead of mu

More stuff coming,

Have fun!

MM