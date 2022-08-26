 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 26 August 2022

Patch 2 to Update 1.03

  • fixed camera stutter - In my hurry to optimize things, i broke a bit the camera keys or edge scroll(stutter on scroll), right click scroll worked normally.
  • families can now make children up to 50 population.
  • road tiles limit increased from 500 to 600.

