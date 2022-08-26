Made some changes to hit boxes and damage calculations. I'll be visiting family next week so I won't be able to make any more updates until September, but there will be some non-gameplay changes later today.
Non Fingo VR Playtest update for 26 August 2022
Final August (Gameplay) Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update