Non Fingo VR Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Final August (Gameplay) Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9394258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some changes to hit boxes and damage calculations. I'll be visiting family next week so I won't be able to make any more updates until September, but there will be some non-gameplay changes later today.

