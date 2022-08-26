 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GigaBash update for 26 August 2022

Patch Notes [26 August 2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 9394131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mayhem Mode

  • Added AI players into the mode!
  • CPU can be added the same way as other 'Couch Play' modes.
  • Skorak's skull will no longer auto-respawn at your position after it is thrown into the Frozen Lake.

Story Mode

  • Fixed clear time not being registered properly.
  • Fixed Woolley transforming to S-Class again if it gets hit after it has shrunken into normal class in "Into the Abyss".
  • Fixed Titans getting stuck in the Woolley family gathering area in "Into the Abyss".
  • Adjusted Unit-02's jump height in "A Kingdom Restored".

Teamplay Mode

  • Fixed crash when Titan catches teammate-thrown UFO.

Titans

Kongkrete
  • Fixed hitbox of Grab Special allowing the victim to be hit by ground attacks while in mid-air.
  • Fixed knockback on Air Concrete Roller that enables infinite combo.
Gigaman
  • Fixed knockback on Giga Beam that enables infinite combo.
Zyva
  • Adjusted Telekinesis damage scaling and knockback.

Extras

  • Swapped out duplicate Key Art with a new one.

General fixes and improvements

  • Tree Trunks are now permanent and won't be destroyed after use.
  • AI related fixes.
  • Online Multiplayer stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link