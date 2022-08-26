Patch Notes [26 August 2022]

Mayhem Mode
- Added AI players into the mode!
- CPU can be added the same way as other 'Couch Play' modes.
- Skorak's skull will no longer auto-respawn at your position after it is thrown into the Frozen Lake.
Story Mode
- Fixed clear time not being registered properly.
- Fixed Woolley transforming to S-Class again if it gets hit after it has shrunken into normal class in "Into the Abyss".
- Fixed Titans getting stuck in the Woolley family gathering area in "Into the Abyss".
- Adjusted Unit-02's jump height in "A Kingdom Restored".
Teamplay Mode
- Fixed crash when Titan catches teammate-thrown UFO.
Titans
Kongkrete
- Fixed hitbox of Grab Special allowing the victim to be hit by ground attacks while in mid-air.
- Fixed knockback on Air Concrete Roller that enables infinite combo.
Gigaman
- Fixed knockback on Giga Beam that enables infinite combo.
Zyva
- Adjusted Telekinesis damage scaling and knockback.
Extras
- Swapped out duplicate Key Art with a new one.
General fixes and improvements
- Tree Trunks are now permanent and won't be destroyed after use.
- AI related fixes.
- Online Multiplayer stability improvements.
Changed files in this update