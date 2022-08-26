0.1.3a - System changes

Hello!

The game has changed quite a bit this update, trying out different methods to obtain cards, the reasoning will be in the end of the patch log.

Talent system has been temporarily removed, this will be possibly reworked for a rogue-lite system, where you can gain extra starting cards, different starting artifact etc, which will help the ascension progression.

Every normal encounter will discover a new card for you, which could be skipped. These cards are weighted so you will see some "colorless" cards, which are generally stronger to help balance out the talent removals.

Balance changes has been made, MINIBOSS encounters which are the ents and demons will recover 10 health additionally after defeat. Also numbers were tweaked, but I wont bore you with them.

Future plans:

Update the talent system

New content still under work, but I had to prioritize the broken talent system to ensure you will have a good time while new content comes.

_The reason for the drastic changes are the following :

Multiple people were confused how the talents works - as an example some gave passive benefits , others did not improved and some improved every X levels.

People just ignored the talent system which made a quit moment for them - they did not read the tooltips, did not read the tutorial and quit because they died after 3-4 encounters.

_

Take care and have fun! If you have any question or issue let me know under discussions.