0.1.3a - System changes

Hello!
The game has changed quite a bit this update, trying out different methods to obtain cards, the reasoning will be in the end of the patch log.
- Talent system has been temporarily removed, this will be possibly reworked for a rogue-lite system, where you can gain extra starting cards, different starting artifact etc, which will help the ascension progression.
- Every normal encounter will discover a new card for you, which could be skipped. These cards are weighted so you will see some "colorless" cards, which are generally stronger to help balance out the talent removals.
- Balance changes has been made, MINIBOSS encounters which are the ents and demons will recover 10 health additionally after defeat. Also numbers were tweaked, but I wont bore you with them.
Future plans:
- Update the talent system
- New content still under work, but I had to prioritize the broken talent system to ensure you will have a good time while new content comes.
_The reason for the drastic changes are the following :
- Multiple people were confused how the talents works - as an example some gave passive benefits , others did not improved and some improved every X levels.
- People just ignored the talent system which made a quit moment for them - they did not read the tooltips, did not read the tutorial and quit because they died after 3-4 encounters.
_
Take care and have fun! If you have any question or issue let me know under discussions.
Changed files in this update