Update 1.0.3.0 is available now!

Hello adventurers! How is it going?
Today we are introducing a new update to you. We appreciate your feedback and are already working on the next improvements!
New
Added a special effect which will show the energy radius of power generators and solar panels;
You can buy more bags from the Trader on different Seasons;
Changes
Changed Crafting and Creation button colors to avoid confusion with the locked buttons;
Decreased Power Generator and Solar Panels energy radius (it is a bit smaller now);
Changed all costs for bags;
Improved the rate at which tourists show up.
Fixes
Fixed mouse cursor disappearing in the main menu when playing with a controller from the start of the game;
Fixed more Solar Panel texts which stated that you needed an energy box to use them;
You can't added equipped items to the Museum now;
Fixed pathfinding near Hospital at the Town (some NPCs were getting stuck);
