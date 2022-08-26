 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 26 August 2022

Update 1.0.3.0 is available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers! How is it going?
Today we are introducing a new update to you. We appreciate your feedback and are already working on the next improvements!

New
Added a special effect which will show the energy radius of power generators and solar panels;
You can buy more bags from the Trader on different Seasons;

Changes
Changed Crafting and Creation button colors to avoid confusion with the locked buttons;
Decreased Power Generator and Solar Panels energy radius (it is a bit smaller now);
Changed all costs for bags;
Improved the rate at which tourists show up.

Fixes
Fixed mouse cursor disappearing in the main menu when playing with a controller from the start of the game;
Fixed more Solar Panel texts which stated that you needed an energy box to use them;
You can't added equipped items to the Museum now;
Fixed pathfinding near Hospital at the Town (some NPCs were getting stuck);

