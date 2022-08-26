Update 1.0.3.0 is available now!

Hello adventurers! How is it going?

Today we are introducing a new update to you. We appreciate your feedback and are already working on the next improvements!

New

Added a special effect which will show the energy radius of power generators and solar panels;

You can buy more bags from the Trader on different Seasons;

Changes

Changed Crafting and Creation button colors to avoid confusion with the locked buttons;

Decreased Power Generator and Solar Panels energy radius (it is a bit smaller now);

Changed all costs for bags;

Improved the rate at which tourists show up.

Fixes

Fixed mouse cursor disappearing in the main menu when playing with a controller from the start of the game;

Fixed more Solar Panel texts which stated that you needed an energy box to use them;

You can't added equipped items to the Museum now;

Fixed pathfinding near Hospital at the Town (some NPCs were getting stuck);