Hello guys! How's everyone?

We know how much sleeping is important for roleplay. Maybe your goblin was sleeping when that orc approached and slayed you, so we're adding Bedrolls to the crafting panels. Kill two rabbits (with one stone) and you'll have enough fur to craft your very own bedroll. Then it's sleepy time (it also heals you, just like the campfire, but don't tell anyone, let these people find out by themselves).