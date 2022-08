New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.508_Multiplayer_Bug_Smiting_Part_4

More bugfixes for MP, and more balance in general for the necromancer, the dyson sidekick, and a load of mod updates. Dismiss comes in with a bunch of updates to his Outguard Party mod, the Reclaimers mod, and the Generator mod.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!