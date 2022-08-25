 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 25 August 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.35 Released

Build 9387055

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can now load and place stations built in the station builder into scenarios (under a set metal cost, have at least a computer, droid(s) and metal storage). I will add this option to sandbox mode, but wanted to get an update out as several fixes and improvements.

  • Scenarios - can now load valid saved stations created in station builder.
  • Now showing no build zone and asteroid capture areas on station placement.
  • Now showing asteroid capture zone, with any related item selected (salvage depot, mining laser, tractor beam).
  • Fix: Tractor beam pulling asteroids from belt when in construction, and checking for any free salvage depots (use range).
  • Fix: Trader ship not aligned correctly on dock.
  • Fix: Items outside station (turrets), could be built in no build areas.
  • Fix: Alarm SFX not stopping on game quit.

Nick

