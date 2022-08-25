EA Update v0.1.0.35 Released

Can now load and place stations built in the station builder into scenarios (under a set metal cost, have at least a computer, droid(s) and metal storage). I will add this option to sandbox mode, but wanted to get an update out as several fixes and improvements.
- Scenarios - can now load valid saved stations created in station builder.
- Now showing no build zone and asteroid capture areas on station placement.
- Now showing asteroid capture zone, with any related item selected (salvage depot, mining laser, tractor beam).
- Fix: Tractor beam pulling asteroids from belt when in construction, and checking for any free salvage depots (use range).
- Fix: Trader ship not aligned correctly on dock.
- Fix: Items outside station (turrets), could be built in no build areas.
- Fix: Alarm SFX not stopping on game quit.
Nick
