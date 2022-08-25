 Skip to content

Old World update for 25 August 2022

Aug 25th Hotfix update

Aug 25th Hotfix update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix update has been released today on the main branch.

This fixes a potential game hang caused by the Family Favors event.

