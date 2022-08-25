・When the player is a senior vassal, the "Grant Territory" button is deleted as a vassal.
・Other minor bug fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 25 August 2022
2022.8.25fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・When the player is a senior vassal, the "Grant Territory" button is deleted as a vassal.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update