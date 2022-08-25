Yakyosho Big Update

Hey! Would you like to help improve Yakyosho?

Answer this survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1cAdXA_RLsX

NSlsuphLF0QCIz4JezBRfEJDY9eg0j_J8/viewf

orm?edit_requested=true

To improve the experience, we have made

many important changes, added and

removed mechanics, and improved the visual part

and graphics of the game, update and give it a

glance!

Do not forget to enter the Official Discord, you can

keep up to date with new updates

process, test beta games, help

with ideas or changes and help us improve.

https://discord.gg/tjUEA4kQhR

Changes:

-Mechanical stone lamps.

-Crystal mechanics.

-Keys now take longer to appear.

-The red lamps no longer turn off by themselves.

-Part of the interface was changed.

-Sounds changed.

-Changes in the enemy model.

-Changes in walking speed.

-Removing Skeletons, hanging heads

and Shadows.

Arrangements:

-Final comic bug.

-Locker could not be used.

-Notice panel was always loaded.

-Fixes in some buttons and measurements.

-Mechanical fixes.

-Fixes in the shader.

-Fixes in VFX stamp trap.

Map was separated from the guide.

-Optimized post processing.

New content:

Added extra decoration.

-Added "library" puzzle.

-Added "gut" puzzle.

-Added "spider web" puzzle.

-Added "portal".

-Added 4 crystals.

-Added new creature "Ushi-Oni".

-Added new creature "Tanuki".

-Added new comic.

-New map button.

-New medical area.

-New road area.

-New vigilant area.

-New decoration of classrooms.

-SSAO was added.