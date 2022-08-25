Yakyosho Big Update

Hey! Would you like to help improve Yakyosho?
Answer this survey!
To improve the experience, we have made
many important changes, added and
removed mechanics, and improved the visual part
and graphics of the game, update and give it a
glance!
Do not forget to enter the Official Discord, you can
keep up to date with new updates
process, test beta games, help
with ideas or changes and help us improve.
Changes:
-Mechanical stone lamps.
-Crystal mechanics.
-Keys now take longer to appear.
-The red lamps no longer turn off by themselves.
-Part of the interface was changed.
-Sounds changed.
-Changes in the enemy model.
-Changes in walking speed.
-Removing Skeletons, hanging heads
and Shadows.
Arrangements:
-Final comic bug.
-Locker could not be used.
-Notice panel was always loaded.
-Fixes in some buttons and measurements.
-Mechanical fixes.
-Fixes in the shader.
-Fixes in VFX stamp trap.
- Map was separated from the guide.
-Optimized post processing.
New content:
- Added extra decoration.
-Added "library" puzzle.
-Added "gut" puzzle.
-Added "spider web" puzzle.
-Added "portal".
-Added 4 crystals.
-Added new creature "Ushi-Oni".
-Added new creature "Tanuki".
-Added new comic.
-New map button.
-New medical area.
-New road area.
-New vigilant area.
-New decoration of classrooms.
-SSAO was added.
Changed files in this update