 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yakyosho update for 25 August 2022

Yakyosho Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9383810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Would you like to help improve Yakyosho?
Answer this survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1cAdXA_RLsX
NSlsuphLF0QCIz4JezBRfEJDY9eg0j_J8/viewf
orm?edit_requested=true

To improve the experience, we have made
many important changes, added and
removed mechanics, and improved the visual part
and graphics of the game, update and give it a
glance!

Do not forget to enter the Official Discord, you can
keep up to date with new updates
process, test beta games, help
with ideas or changes and help us improve.

https://discord.gg/tjUEA4kQhR

Changes:

-Mechanical stone lamps.
-Crystal mechanics.
-Keys now take longer to appear.
-The red lamps no longer turn off by themselves.
-Part of the interface was changed.
-Sounds changed.
-Changes in the enemy model.
-Changes in walking speed.
-Removing Skeletons, hanging heads
and Shadows.

Arrangements:

-Final comic bug.
-Locker could not be used.
-Notice panel was always loaded.
-Fixes in some buttons and measurements.
-Mechanical fixes.
-Fixes in the shader.
-Fixes in VFX stamp trap.

  • Map was separated from the guide.
    -Optimized post processing.

New content:

  • Added extra decoration.
    -Added "library" puzzle.
    -Added "gut" puzzle.
    -Added "spider web" puzzle.
    -Added "portal".
    -Added 4 crystals.
    -Added new creature "Ushi-Oni".
    -Added new creature "Tanuki".

-Added new comic.
-New map button.
-New medical area.
-New road area.
-New vigilant area.
-New decoration of classrooms.
-SSAO was added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1567401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link