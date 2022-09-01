My Singing Monsters 3.7.0 Update

Celebrate 10 years of My Singing Monsters with our ANNIVERSARY MONTH Event!
IN THIS UPDATE:
- New Monster: Strombonin, the Cold Island Mythical
- New Creator Experience Decorations and Costumes
- Max Level cap increased to 100; new Select Moniker system
- New Anniversary Monument Decorations available for a limited time
- New Amber Island Rares added every week
- Improved Memory Game
- New Features: Wishing Torch Highlight and Bakery Rebake
- Special offers and promotions all month long
