My Singing Monsters update for 1 September 2022

My Singing Monsters 3.7.0 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Celebrate 10 years of My Singing Monsters with our ANNIVERSARY MONTH Event!

IN THIS UPDATE:

  • New Monster: Strombonin, the Cold Island Mythical
  • New Creator Experience Decorations and Costumes
  • Max Level cap increased to 100; new Select Moniker system
  • New Anniversary Monument Decorations available for a limited time
  • New Amber Island Rares added every week
  • Improved Memory Game
  • New Features: Wishing Torch Highlight and Bakery Rebake
  • Special offers and promotions all month long

