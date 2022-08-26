 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exodus Borealis update for 26 August 2022

Patch Notes - Version 6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9383775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could cause resources to be lost when removing from a storage being tore down, and the destination to place those not being able to fit the whole of what was pulled out by a single fox.
  • A few minor fixes and performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1528811
  • Loading history…
Depot 1528812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link