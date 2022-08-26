- Fixed a bug that could cause resources to be lost when removing from a storage being tore down, and the destination to place those not being able to fit the whole of what was pulled out by a single fox.
- A few minor fixes and performance improvements.
Exodus Borealis update for 26 August 2022
Patch Notes - Version 6.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
